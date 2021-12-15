VIDEO: Sondra Radvanovsky Performs 'Vissi d'arte' From TOSCA at the Metropolitan Opera

In an all new clip from the Metropolitan Opera's production of Tosca, Sondra Radvanovsky sings the title heroine's Act II aria.

A trio of commanding sopranos share the role of opera's quintessential diva. Sondra Radvanovsky, Elena Stikhina, and Aleksandra Kurzak star in David McVicar's thrilling production, sharing the stage with tenors Brian Jagde, Joseph Calleja, and Roberto Alagna as the painter-revolutionary Cavaradossi and baritones George Gagnidze and Željko Lučić as the vile police chief Scarpia. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Carlo Rizzi share conducting duties.

Tosca runs through March 12. Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/2021-22-season/tosca/.