VIDEO: Peter Holsberg on Practicing For The NY Philharmonic

Peter Holsberg, Director of Instrumental Music at Talent Unlimited High School in New York City, shares a wealth of tips for anyone looking for ways to practice more effectively, including:

1. Practice the way you'll be playing

2. Break your practice into shorter segments

3. Record yourself practicing

4. Make a plan for what you'll work on in each practice session

And more!

Dr. Holsberg holds the position of Arts Director and Chair of Music at The Berkeley Carroll School, an independent school in Brooklyn, NY. He previously was the chair of instrumental music at Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, where he was involved in creating a music program from scratch for the second time in his career. He also created the award winning music program at St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, NJ. The groups led by Mr. Holsberg captured outstanding ratings in Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble at music festivals in the United States and abroad.

Dr. Holsberg has been active in the field of education teaching in both public and private schools in New York City and New York State. His performing groups have received NYSSMA Gold medals in adjudication festivals as well as superior ratings and first place awards in music festivals in Boston and Montreal. He has written and arranged music for band, jazz ensemble, salsa band and marching band. He recently premiered his first original work for band Passacaglia and Chorale. Dr. Holsberg serves on

the governing board of the Master Teacher Collaborative of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and has been named a Master Teacher by that organization.

Dr. Holsberg has led an eclectic career as a professional trumpet player. He has performed as a trumpeter for a number of Broadway shows, including Cats, Carousel, Crazy for You, Camelot, and A Chorus Line in New York City and throughout North America and Europe. He has performed many different styles of music in a variety of ensembles from regional symphonies and salsa orchestras to playing with the Motown legends The Temptations. Before coming to New York City, Dr. Holsberg was a

featured trumpet soloist with the touring brass ensemble The Busch Brass, and spent three years touring the globe as a trumpeter on Holland America and Carnival Cruise Lines. He is currently the principal trumpet in the New York based Cornerstone Chamber Orchestra and performs as a freelance musician in New York.

Dr. Holsberg has continued his conducting and music education studies at the Eastman School of Music, Long Island University, Northwestern University and Columbia University. He received his Doctorate from the Teachers College, Columbia University, his M.Ed. from Teachers College, Columbia University, M.M. from SUNY Stony Brook, a B.S. in Music Education from Duquesne University, and is an alumnus of the nationally-renowned band program of DeMatha Catholic in Washington, D.C.