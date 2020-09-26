VIDEO: Opera Singer Denyce Graves Performs as Part of Memorial For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Graves, one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, performed on Friday during the Capitol ceremony.

Opera singer Denyce Graves recently performed as part of a memorial for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Watch the video below!

American mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves made her Royal Opera debut in 1994 as Carmen, and has since sung Dalila (Samson et Dalila), Cuniza (Oberto, Conte di San Bonifacio in concert) and Bersi (Andrea Chénier).

Graves grew up in Washington D.C. and studied at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Oberlin College Conservatory and the New England Conservatory. She has performed with the Metropolitan Opera, New York, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Paris Opéra, Vienna State Opera, Teatro Real, Madrid, Bavarian State Opera, Zürich Opera and Arena di Verona. Her repertory includes Giovanna Seymour (Anna Bolena), Adalgisa (Norma), Federica (Luisa Miller), Azucena (Il trovatore), Preziosilla (La forza del destino), Ulrica (Un ballo in maschera), Amneris (Aida), Marguerite (La Damnation de Faust), Charlotte (Werther), Dulcinée (Don Quichotte), Giulietta and Nicklausse (Les Contes d'Hoffmann), Herodias (Salome), Salud (La vida breve), Mère Marie (Dialogues des Carmélites), Jocaste (Oedipus rex), Baba the Turk (The Rake's Progress) and Judit (Duke Bluebeard's Castle). She has also created roles in several world premieres, including Danielpour's Margaret Garner, Goldenthal's Grendel, Blanchard's Champion and Cuomo's Doubt.

