VIDEO: New Trailer For The Royal Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Madama Butterfly returns to The Royal Opera House Main Stage in March 2024. 

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Review: When Akhmetshina's On Stage, Don't Fence The Met's New CARMEN In Photo 1 Review: When Akhmetshina’s On Stage, Don’t Fence The Met's New CARMEN In
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera Photo 2 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera
THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February Photo 3 THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February
Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Photo 4 Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

VIDEO: New Trailer For The Royal Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Puccini’s devastating tragedy about a young geisha who falls in love with an American naval officer. Madama Butterfly returns to The Royal Opera House Main Stage in March 2024. 

Cio-Cio-San, the young Japanese bride of American naval officer Lieutenant Pinkerton, finds her romantic idyll shattered when he deserts her shortly after their marriage. She lives in hope that one day he will return.

Three years later, Cio-Cio-San and her son, Dolore, see Pinkerton’s ship in the harbour. She excitedly awaits his visit – but when Pinkerton and his American wife Kate arrive and learn about Dolore's existence, they ask to take the boy away, and raise him in America. Cio-Cio-San bids her son farewell and takes her own life.

When the young geisha, Cio-Cio-San, marries American Naval Officer Pinkerton, she believes she is entering a real, binding marriage for life. Forsaking her religion and community, she learns all too late that for Pinkerton, their marriage is merely an illusion – with tragic consequences.

With a score that includes Butterfly’s aria, 'Un bel dì, vedremo' (‘One fine day’) and the Humming Chorus, Giacomo Puccini’s opera is entrancing and ultimately heart-breaking. Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier’s exquisite production takes inspiration from 19th-century European images of Japan.

Asmik Grigorian and Hrachuhí Bassénz share the role of Cio-Cio-San, with Kevin John Edusei conducting.







RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
The Met: Live In HD 2023-24 Season To Continue With Bizets CARMEN This Month Photo
The Met: Live In HD 2023-24 Season To Continue With Bizet's CARMEN This Month

The Met: Live in HD presents a daring new production of Bizet’s Carmen on January 27. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Operas MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season

Get a first look at Puccini’s Madama Butterfly which returns to the Met stage for 16 performances, starting January 11.

3
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals For FRIDA at Opera Orlando Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals For FRIDA at Opera Orlando

Get a first look at rehearsals for Frida at Opera Orlando. Opera Orlando continues its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage this January with Frida, Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s love letter to Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo.

4
Cassandra Releases New Classical Crossover Hit Queen Of Every Night Photo
Cassandra Releases New Classical Crossover Hit 'Queen Of Every Night'

Cassandra, the reigning Miss Music City and Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter, has released her new 'Popera' single titled 'Queen of Every Night.' This unique genre blends opera and pop music to create a fresh musical experience that appeals to mainstream listeners.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: David Harrington On 'A Story in Every Note' in New Video From Carnegie HallVIDEO: David Harrington On 'A Story in Every Note' in New Video From Carnegie Hall
VIDEO: New Trailer For The Royal Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLYVIDEO: New Trailer For The Royal Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Walnut Street TheatreVIDEO: Get A First Look at Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Walnut Street Theatre
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 SeasonVIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season

Videos

New Trailer For The Royal Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY Video
New Trailer For The Royal Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY
Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season Video
Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season
Watch A New Trailer For The Royal Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN Video
Watch A New Trailer For The Royal Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  