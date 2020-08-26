VIDEO: LA Opera's Sasha Cooke Living Room Recital

Check out the video below!

#LAOAtHOME concerts continue LIVE, featuring Sasha Cooke and Kelly Markgraf, as they bring your (and their) favorite songs from their living room to yours.

LA Opera is both reliant on and grateful for your support to ensure the future of world-class opera to Los Angeles. Thanks for joining us!

Two-time Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke has been called a "luminous standout" ( New York Times ) and "equal parts poise, radiance and elegant directness" ( Opera News ). She is sought after by the world's leading orchestras, opera companies, and chamber music ensembles for her versatile repertoire. A devoted interpreter of new music, she has premiered works by composers Mark Adamo, Mason Bates, William Bolcom, Jake Heggie, Pierre Jalbert, Laura Kaminsky, Lowell Liebermann, Nico Muhly, John Musto, Marc Neikrug, Kevin Puts, Augusta Read Thomas and Joby Talbot. Ms. Cooke has sung at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, English National Opera, Seattle Opera, Opéra National de Bordeaux, and Gran Teatre del Liceu, among others, and with over 70 symphony orchestras worldwide frequently in the works of Mahler under leading conductors including Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Gustavo Dudamel, Bernard Haitink, James Levine, Edo de Waart, Trevor Pinnock, Harry Bicket, Michael Tilson Thomas, Riccardo Muti and Sir Mark Elder.

