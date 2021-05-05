VIDEO: LA Opera Happy Hour With Jacob Ingbar

LA Opera Associate Chorus Master Jeremy Frank is back with an all-new episode of "Opera Happy Hour." Pour yourself something fancy (or cheap, that works too) and settle in for a fun-filled adventure as Jeremy shares his wealth of opera knowledge.

American countertenor Jacob Ingbar made his professional debut at age ten as a soloist with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and has performed throughout North America and Europe ever since. In 2020, Jacob was slated to debut at the Glimmerglass Festival as Il mago cristiano in Handel's Rinaldo and with the NDR Radiophilharmonie as Tolomeo in Handel's Giulio Cesare in Hanover, Germany. Recently, he was the alto soloist in Bach's Magnificat with the Capella Regio Polona in Warsaw.

Jacob has performed at the Aldebugh Festival, Minnesota Opera, Aspen Music Festival, Guthrie Theatre, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Polish National Opera, among other venues. He can be heard as the alto soloist in Bernstein's Chichester Psalms on the album Psalms and Songs featuring the Exultate Choir and Orchestra.

He is an alumnus of the Juilliard School, the Britten-Pears Young Artist Program, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis' Gerdine Young Artist Program, the Glimmerglass Opera Young Artist Program and Houston Grand Opera's Young Artists Vocal Academy. He pursued his graduate studies at Rice University under the tutelage of Dr. Stephen King and previously received scholarship support from the George London and Gerda Lissner Foundations.