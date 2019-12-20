VIDEO: Kate McKinnon Talks Peeing in Front of JLo on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Kate McKinnon chats about the time she had to go to the bathroom with Jennifer Lopez at SNL, why she wears fake glasses and how her character's look in Bombshell was modeled after her real-life style - down to the Fitbit.

