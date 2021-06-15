VIDEO: Justin Vivian Bond Sings 'My Boy'

Operabox.tv, the new streaming service from Boston Lyric Opera, released today a clip of Tony-nominated trans activist and multi-hyphenate star Justin Vivian Bond singing "My Boy," a centerpiece song by Grammy-winning jazz musician Vijay Iyer in the new, queer-centered operatic streaming series, "desert in."

Watch below!



Bond plays the titular motor lodge's mysterious Lounge Singer. In this clip the character delivers Iyer's hauntingly beautiful song about a lost love at the inn's bar, while patrons including Ion (star Raviv Ullman) look on, rapt.

Produced by Boston Lyric Opera in association with Long Beach Opera, "desert in" was created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid, playwright and screenwriter christopher oscar peña and opera and film director James Darrah. In eight parts -- each with music written by a different composer, "desert in" tells the story of a strange motor lodge in the American west where patrons come to be reunited with their loved ones -- for a price. "My Boy" appears in Episode 3, out now.