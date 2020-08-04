Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Husband-and-Wife Duo Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak Perform 'Caro elisir'

'Caro elisir' is from from Donizetti’s L'ELISIR D'AMORE

Aug. 4, 2020  

As part of the Met's At-Home Gala on April 25, 2020, the husband-and-wife soprano-tenor duo Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak performed the uproarious duet "Caro elisir" from Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore".

Check out the video below!

For more information visit: https://www.metopera.org/


