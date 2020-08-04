VIDEO: Husband-and-Wife Duo Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak Perform 'Caro elisir'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

'Caro elisir' is from from Donizetti’s L'ELISIR D'AMORE

As part of the Met's At-Home Gala on April 25, 2020, the husband-and-wife soprano-tenor duo Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak performed the uproarious duet "Caro elisir" from Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore".

Check out the video below!

For more information visit: https://www.metopera.org/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You