VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For The Met's AKHNATEN

In the video beloiw, Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and choreographer and juggler Sean Gandini talk with Live in HD host Angel Blue about the incorporation of juggling in Phelim McDermott's new production of Philip Glass's "Akhnaten."

Director Phelim McDermott tackles another one of Philip Glass's masterpieces, following the now-legendary Met staging of Satyagraha. Star countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo is the title pharaoh, the revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt, with the striking mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in her Met debut as his wife, Nefertiti. To match the opera's hypnotic, ritualistic music, McDermott has created an arresting vision that includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts in her Met debut.

For tickets and more visit https://www.metopera.org/season/2019-20-season/akhnaten/





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You