VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of Atlanta Opera's CABARET

The Atlanta Opera Discoveries Series, dedicated to mounting adventurous new productions in alternative spaces, that provided the inspiration for the widely praised Big Tent performances, and the venue fittingly returns this season for the Discoveries Series "Come As You Are" festival (June 2-19), comprising a new production of the blockbuster musical Cabaret performed in repertory with the critically acclaimed chamber opera As One.

A versatile singing actor equally capable in opera houses and on Broadway, Curt Olds will sing the role of the flamboyant Emcee. He has been seen in productions ranging from Don Pasquale and The Magic Flute to musicals such as Sondheim's A Little Night Music, The Threepenny Opera, and Broadway's Riverdance. Hailed by Opera News as "a wonderful singing actor, as adept in pointing dialogue as in phrasing song," Olds most recently performed the role of Monsieur André in the world tour of Phantom of the Opera.



Actor and tenor Anthony Laciura will sing the role of Herr Schultz, the elderly fruit shop owner. With more than 800 performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Laciura has taken his operatic skills around the world, singing supporting roles in many of the best-known operas in the canon, including the Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, Carmen, Turandot and Falstaff. From 2010 to 2013 he was seen in the HBO television series Boardwalk Empire as butler Eddie Kessler.