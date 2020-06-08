VIDEO: Florida Grand Opera Launches 'Sunday Matinee' Series; Watch NABUCCO Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to OperaWire, the Florida Grand Opera is launching a "Sunday Matinee" program, as part of its FGO GO initiative.

The series is being presented with the cooperation of AGMA, IATSE, and USA. Each production in the series will premiere live on YouTube, and allow fans to chat in the box next to the video as the work is being presented.

FGO kicked off the series by celebrating Pride Month, with Jorge Martín's "Before Night Falls," an opera based on the memoir of dissident Cuban poet and gay activist, Reinaldo Arenas. The opera was available to stream through June 7.

Beginning June 7, FGO is streaming Verdi's "Nabucco" which is available until June 14.

You can tune in to that production below!

The Sunday matinee series will continue into July.

Read more on OperaWire.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You