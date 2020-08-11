VIDEO: Dubai Opera Presents Umm Kulthum Hologram Concert

The concert was held August 6-8.

On August 6-8, Dubai Opera presented a concert of Umm Kulthum, using hologram technology.

After a hugely successful debut in 2019, the same team who brought Umm Kulthum to life at Dubai Opera brought the magic back to fans who missed the show or would like a second chance to relive her unforgettable hits.

Fans were able to sing along along to classics including Enta Omri and Alf Leila wa Leila as well as a brand new song produced specially for Eid called Al Atlal.

Watch a clip from the concert below!

She lives in our hearts, now it's time to relive her powerful voice and presence through an exquisite performance using #hologram technology. Book your tickets to watch the "Star of the Orient", #UmmKalthoum at Dubai Opera on 6th, 7th and 8th August 2020 for a night full of magic pic.twitter.com/zQP10SMa7Y - Dubai Opera by Emaar (@DubaiOpera) August 4, 2020

