VIDEO: Bavarian State Opera Presents its Final Monday Concert, Featuring Jonas Kaufman

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  

You can now tune in to the Bavarian State Opera's final Monday concert, featuring Jonas Kaufman.

General Music Director Kirill Petrenko conducts the Orchestra Academy and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester with music by Arnold Schönberg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss. Tenor Jonas Kaufman sings Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen.

Watch the full concert here!

Recorded on June 29, 2020
Duration approx. 2 hours

The full production is available until August 1, 2020.



