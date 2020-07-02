VIDEO: Bavarian State Opera Presents its Final Monday Concert, Featuring Jonas Kaufman

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

You can now tune in to the Bavarian State Opera's final Monday concert, featuring Jonas Kaufman.

General Music Director Kirill Petrenko conducts the Orchestra Academy and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester with music by Arnold Schönberg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss. Tenor Jonas Kaufman sings Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen.

Watch the full concert here!

Recorded on June 29, 2020

Duration approx. 2 hours

The full production is available until August 1, 2020.

