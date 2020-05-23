VIDEO: ASU Quarterback-Turned-Opera Singer Performs Final Balcony Performance and Chats About New Chapter of His Life

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Former ASU athlete-turned-opera singer, Gus Farwell, has been singing on his balcony in Barcelona during the shutdown.

12 News recently caught up with Farwell as he begins a new chapter.

After 65 performances, Farwell sang his final song for his neighbors.

"It was really emotional," he said. "I was in tears. Everybody was so appreciative. It was so organic and authentic."

Farwell is set to do a concert at ASU Gammage, where he used to play football.

"I used to sneak in there," he said. "I would go out on that dark stage and just look out at that beautiful theatre and imagine myself someday doing a concert there or a show."

Farwell is currently unsure when the concert will take place, but Farwell will tribute one of his former teammates, and biggest supporters.

