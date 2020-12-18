Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Cancels Live In-Person Events Through February 2021 Due to Continued Venue Closure

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera announced today it will not hold live performances during the first two months of 2021 after Salt Lake County extended its closures of Salt Lake County Arts & Culture facilities to live audiences. For more information, visit https://usuo.org/

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in December, Salt Lake County determined that Salt Lake County Arts & Culture performing arts facilities, including Abravanel Hall where Utah Symphony performs and Utah Opera's stage at Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, will remain closed to audiences through the end of February 2021. As a result, all previously scheduled live performances for the orchestra and opera company have been canceled. The organization plans to record select performances during the period of the venue closures for release on USUO: On Demand, the online streaming platform it launched in October.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver in-person performances safely while prioritizing the health and well-being of our patrons, staff and musicians, but we understand the need for caution," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Steven Brosvik. "We look forward to resuming live performances once Salt Lake County is able to reopen performing arts venues."

Current ticket holders to January and February performances will receive the value of their ticket purchase returned on their account as a credit. This credit for these cancelled performances can be used for future ticket purchases, returned for a contribution, or refunded upon the request of the patron. The credit may also be used toward 2021-22 season subscription packages, once that season is announced in February 2021.

"Until venues open doors again, we invite people to access our online streaming platform, USUO: On Demand, to view the online concerts that we are creating. Already we have had listeners across the state to the furthest corners of Utah and beyond," Mr. Brosvik continued, citing that one third of online ticket buyers are new patrons. "We thank everyone for their ongoing support and we encourage support of all local arts organizations, either in-person or online, as the arts add incomparable richness to our lives."

Streamed online concerts currently available at USUO: On Demand include:

Ingrid Fliter plays Beethoven & Chopin - streaming On Demand through December 19, 2020

Virtual "Messiah" Sing-in - streaming On Demand through December 27, 2020

Mozart's Divertimento for Wind Quintet with Milhaud, Arnold & Bartók - streaming On Demand through January 2, 2021

Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 with Ravel & Green - streaming On Demand through January 9, 2021

Upcoming online concerts to be released through USUO: On Demand include:

"A Merry Little Christmas" with Tony DeSare and the Utah Symphony

Beethoven's "Eroica" with Schoenberg's "Peace on Earth"

Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony with Strauss' "Metamorphosen"

Streaming dates for these, as well as additional performances to be recorded in the future, will be announced at a later date. Discount and free access to online streams is granted to students, teachers, and healthcare workers. For more information, visit: usuo.org/on-demand

In October, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera launched USUO: On Demand, streaming online concert experiences ranging from intimate recitals with international soloists to full Utah Symphony and Utah Opera performances, for virtual access available for 30 days following the initial release date. In order to make the content as accessible as possible, access to streaming content is "pay what you wish" with minimum amounts starting at $5 through $15 for subscribers and $10 through $20 for non-subscribers. Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price if they desire to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

Salt Lake County initially closed performing arts venues for audiences from Monday, November 23 through Thursday, December 31. The closure came in response to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and was out of an abundance of caution. Prior to the November closure, the orchestra and opera company had resumed live performances in Abravanel Hall and the Janet Quinney Capitol Theatre in September and October, with shorter in-person programs that required fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists, stringent health and safety protocols, and reduced audience capacity inside the performance venues.

Salt Lake County has not indicated when they will reopen their facilities to the public. During the closure, USUO plans to release select programs as pre-recorded online concerts streamed through USUO: On Demand. Streaming options will be announced when tickets are available for purchase. Visit usuo.org/on-demand for a list of current and Streaming Soon events.