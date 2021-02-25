Utah Opera Resumes Live Performances In Salt Lake County Starting March 25

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera today announced the return of audiences to live performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre starting March 25 through the remainder of the spring season. Six different Masterworks concert programs and a May opera production are planned.

For more information and a full range of in-person performances and USUO: On Demand virtual concert streams, visit usuo.org/calendar.

Abravanel Hall and Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre will reopen under Phase One of Salt Lake County's health and safety guidelines, which includes reduced capacity audiences, six-foot distancing between households while seated, mandatory face coverings, and the other requirements related to health and safety guidelines USUO established when it resumed performances in the fall. Concerts feature shorter programs that require fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists. The frequency of performances has increased due to the reduced capacity for each performance. Details for the May opera production will be released at a later time.

"We are thrilled to welcome listeners back into Abravanel Hall and the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre for the remainder of our spring performances to celebrate music and reconnect with our community live in a safe environment," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Steven Brosvik. "We are grateful for the support of Salt Lake County in allowing in-person concerts to resume. We are bolstered by the enthusiasm of our amazing musicians, board members, guest artists, generous donors, and audiences to return to hear music together with continued safety protocols in place."

Salt Lake County initially closed performing arts venues for audiences from November 23 through December 31, 2020. The venue closures were extended until the end of February, and most recently, until March 24. The closure and subsequent extensions came in response to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and were out of an abundance of caution for community health and safety. Prior to the November closure, the orchestra and opera company had resumed live performances in Abravanel Hall and the Janet Quinney Capitol Theatre in September, October, and November with shorter in-person programs that required fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists, stringent health and safety protocols, and reduced audience capacity inside the performance venues.

Upcoming Masterworks programs at Abravanel Hall:

Marc Albrecht conducts Mahler and R. Strauss - March 25 (10 AM), March 25 & 26 (7:30 PM), March 27 (5:30 PM)

Domingo Hindoyan conducts Roberto Sierra, Bartok & Mozart 41 - April 8, 9, 10 (7:30 PM)

Madeline Adkins plays "The Lark Ascending" - April 22, 23, 24 (7:30 PM)

Thierry Fischer conducts Bach, Wynton Marsalis, Carter & Wagner - April 29 & 30 (7:30 PM), May 1 (5:30 PM)

Beethoven 1 & Demarre McGill plays Jolivet - May 20, 21, 22 (7:30 PM)

Thierry Fischer conducts Jesse Montgomery, Mozart, Schoenberg & Copland - May 27 (10 AM), May 27, 28, 29 (7:30 PM)

**Details for the May opera production will be released at a later time.

In October, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera launched On Demand streaming, online concert experiences ranging from intimate recitals with international soloists to full Utah Symphony Masterworks performances, for virtual access available for 30 days following the initial release date. In order to make the content as accessible as possible, access to streaming content is "pay what you wish" with minimum amounts starting at $10 for subscribers and $15 for non-subscribers. Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price if they desire to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. USUO will continue to stream select performances this spring through USUO: On Demand.

This project is funded in part by the CARES Act and the Utah State Legislature through Arts & Museums, with additional support from the Alternative Visions Fund.

Current ticket holders must confirm their attendance plans by March 11. Single tickets will go on sale for the first two programs on March 15 for tickets not sold out on subscription, and on March 30 for the remaining programs. Tickets may be purchased using the new Utah Symphony | Utah Opera mobile app, available free for iPhone and Android. Tickets may also be purchased online at usuo.org, or by calling USUO Patron Services at (801) 533-NOTE(6683) or through ArtTix.org.