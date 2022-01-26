Turn the Spotlight Announces 2020-21 Fellows

Turn the Spotlight has announced the 2020/21 Fellows, consisting of creators, activators, and change-makers.

Each of these inventive artists and activists has a distinctive voice and a clear personal mission. They have founded organizations, produced compelling new work, and created opportunities in their communities. Their Turn The Spotlight Fellowships will pair them with inspiring industry leaders to further their work.

Alexandra Enyart

Conductor

Chicago, IL

As a transgender conductor, Alexandra strives to create a more equitable and diverse musical world, exemplified in both her repertoire choices and her creation of programs.

Aiden Kim Feltkamp

Librettist & Arts Administrator

New York, NY

Aiden (they/he) is a trans nonbinary writer and creative analyst who advocates for systemic change and radical empathy through the power of art and data.

Chelsea Gallo

Conductor

Detroit, MI

Chelsea aims to create connections between composers and other disciplines to highlight the impact music can have on societal issues, and in that vein, usher in the next step in the conversation concerning women in music.

Briana Hunter

Mezzo

New York, NY

Briana is committed to making the arts more accessible to all. She believes the way we use our voices - how we tell our many varied stories - is what connects us to our humanity.

Jennifer Kronenberg

Artistic Director

Miami, FL

Inspired by the expansive cultural and economic diversity within her community, Jennifer is changing South Florida's artistic landscape by developing newly inclusive points of departure for a centuries-old art form, helping ballet to reflect and resonate with a fresh and heightened significance in unexpected and underserved parts of the community.

Morgan Middleton

Mezzo

Chicago, IL

Morgan's goal is to increase access to and interest in the classical arts for new audiences - in particular, people of color - by ensuring a sense of relevance for people who have traditionally been excluded, or for whom barriers to entry seem too high.

Niloufar Nourbakhsh

Composer

New York, NY

Niloufar believes we have a fundamental responsibility to make sure everyone has equal access to platforms and resources for sharing their vision, because shaping a better future must be a collective effort.

brin solomon

Composer

New York, NY

Nonbinary artist brin solomon writes words and music in various genres and is doing their best to queer all of them.