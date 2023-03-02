Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Danish Opera Presents AIDA Beginning This Week

Performances run 2 March - 30 April.

Mar. 02, 2023  
The Royal Danish Opera has in recent seasons presented several new productions of Verdi's operas. Now, the turn has come to his famous operatic work, Aida.

A once lavish and decadent palace, ruined by corruption and political decay, is now the headquarters of a warring and oppressive regime. Here, prisoner of war Aida suffers in foreign captivity as one of the many unintended victims of the war. Through song, she brings light to Verdi's fateful story of war, oppression and love. Like many of Verdi's operas, Aida has both a political and personal narrative. This new, singular staging by British director Annabel Arden highlights the personal story of the captured Aida, who falls in love with her enemy. In war there are no winners, only victims.

The Royal Danish Theatre's Principal Guest Conductor, Paolo Carignani, was born in Milan and trained at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music. With the Italian opera tradition in his veins, Carignani leads an international soloist team, the Royal Danish Orchestra and the Royal Danish Opera Chorus through the many musical highlights of Verdi's Egyptian opera, including the triumphal march and the famous tenor Aria Celeste Aida.

