The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Renee Fleming in June 2023
The concert will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 5:00pm, at The VETS, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Annual Gala Concert with Metropolitan Opera star Renee Fleming. Conducted by Leonard Slatkin, the performance will include Strauss' Four Last Songs and more.
The concert will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 5:00pm, at The VETS, Providence.
Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org starting at $35.
Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination. Ms. Fleming is an internationally acclaimed soprano who performs in the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Winner of the National Medal of Arts and four Grammy Awards, she has sung at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The first classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, she can be heard on the soundtracks of the films The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Bel Canto. As Artistic Advisor to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health focused on music and neuroscience. Among her awards are France's Legion d'Honneur, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit.
More Hot Stories For You
December 11, 2022
On Sunday, December 11 at 10 AM ET live, in-person & virtual, Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church will present G. F. Handel's Messiah under to baton of maestro Courtney Carey
BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Opera's THE HOURS Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato - Listen Now!
December 11, 2022
BBC Opera on 3 will stream the opening night performance of Kevin Puts's THE HOURS starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato at The Metropolitan Opera for 29 days beginning yesterday, December 10th.
Cape Town Opera Announces 2023 Soloists at Zeitz Ocular
December 10, 2022
Cape Town Opera brought 2022 to a scintillating close and simultaneously launched the 2023 season on 9 December with a sparkling celebratory event at the sensational Zeitz MOCAA Ocular Lounge in Cape Town's Silo District.
Hong Kong Phil Presents RAINING PETALS – An Orchestral Re-Imagining Floral Princess 65th Anniversary Crossover Creation
December 9, 2022
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and Utopia Cantonese Opera Workshop join forces to present the spectacular inter-disciplinary production: Raining Petals – An Orchestral Re-Imagining.
New York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
December 8, 2022
New York City Opera kicks off the holiday season with an evening of caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm.