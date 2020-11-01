Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Norwegian National Opera Presents HANS OG GRETE

The production is currently running through November 9.

Nov. 1, 2020  
The Norwegian National Opera is presenting Hans og Grete through November 9 on the Main Stage.

"Hans and Grete feel the hungry tearing in their stomachs. When they are sent out to get food, they arrive at an abandoned amusement park, which at first glance is a candy heaven and a children's paradise. But behind the scenes, the strange Wildenway lurks.

The director behind the success The Magic Flute , Alexander Mørk-Eidem, has created a new version of Humperdinck's classical opera. Here he takes both adults and children to the tantalizing and dangerous, but lets us join the circus and laugh at the scary."

For more information CLICK HERE!


