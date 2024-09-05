The National Opera Studio Appoints Lucy Bradley as Resident Director To Oversee Stagecraft Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK’s leading opera training organisation, the National Opera Studio (NOS) has announced the appointment of opera director Lucy Bradley to the newly created role of Resident Director. The position expands the Studio’s offering and strengthens the comprehensive approach to opera training for which it is renowned. Bradley brings a wealth of experience to the Studio and will guide the dramatic and stagecraft development of its new cohort of Young Artists who begin their nine-month training programme on 16 September.

Lucy Bradley, Resident Director at the National Opera Studio, said, “I am delighted to be joining the NOS team as Resident Director to embed varied approaches to performance making, acting and stagecraft into the Young Artists’ Programme. I look forward to working individually with this year's Young Artists, offering them regular and individually focused support as they develop their performance practice.”

Eric Melear, Artistic Director at the National Opera Studio, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Lucy Bradley to the staff of the National Opera Studio as Resident Director. Her broad experience will greatly benefit our Young Artists in the rehearsal studio, expanding the scope of our individually tailored, bespoke training programme to hone the stagecraft of our singers.”

The Resident Director is an important addition to the Studio’s coaching expertise. The Young Artists already benefit from contact with directors through residencies at, for instance, Welsh National Opera, Scottish Opera and Opera North, but Bradley’s appointment increases training opportunities prior to the demands of rehearsals. She will work closely with the NOS Artistic team, leading a recitative project this autumn and assessing individual stagecraft skills throughout the 2024/25 Young Artists’ Programme.

