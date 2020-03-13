The Metropolitan Opera's TOSCA Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Screen In A Live Simulcast

Sir David McVicar's bold staging of Puccini's operatic thriller Tosca returns to the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series after its acclaimed broadcast in 2017.

This time, star soprano Anna Netrebko is the passionate title diva, opposite Brian Jagde as her lover, the idealistic painter Mario Cavaradossi. Michael Volle is the menacing Baron Scarpia, the evil chief of police. Bertrand de Billy conducts the electrifying score, which features some of Puccini's most memorable melodies. See Tosca on the big screen in a LIVE simulcast at The Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday, April 11 at 12:55pm part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Soprano Anna Netrebko, whom the New York Times hailed as "magnificent" when she made her role debut as Tosca in 2018, returns as Puccini's explosive diva. No opera is more tied to its setting than Tosca, which takes place in Rome on the morning of June 17, 1800, through dawn the following day. The specified settings for each of the three acts-the Church of Sant'Andrea della Valle, Palazzo Farnese, and Castel Sant'Angelo-are familiar monuments in the city and can still be visited today. While the libretto takes some liberties with the facts, historical issues form a basis for the opera: The people of Rome are awaiting news of the Battle of Marengo in northern Italy, which will decide the fate of their symbolically powerful city.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Metropolitan Opera in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for live and encore HD screenings of The Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





