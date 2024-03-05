The Metropolitan Opera's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to be Presented as Part of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Metropolitan Opera’s first new staging of Verdi’s La Forza del Destino in nearly 30 years will be transmitted as part of the 2023–24 Live in HD season on Saturday, March 9, at 12PM ET, starring soprano Lise Davidsen in her role debut as the opera’s heroine, Leonora.



Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, leads the performance, which also features tenor Brian Jagde as Don Alvaro, baritone Igor Golovatenko as Don Carlo di Vargas, mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi as Preziosilla, bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone, and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora’s father and Padre Guardiano.



The production is the third Met staging from award-winning director Mariusz Treliński. Treliński’s creative team includes set designer Boris Kudlička, costume designer Moritz Junge, lighting designer Marc Heinz, projection designer Bartek Macias, and choreographer Maćko Prusak—in his Met company debut.



Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with soprano Nadine Sierra as host, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conducting interviews with the cast and creative team during intermissions.



The Stars of La Forza del Destino

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Montreal, Canada

Lise Davidsen, Leonora; Stokke, Norway

Judit Kutasi, Preziosilla; Timișoara, Romania

Brian Jagde, Don Alvaro; New York, New York

Igor Golovatenko, Don Carlo di Vargas; Moscow, Russia

Patrick Carfizzi, Fra Melitone; Newburgh, New York

Soloman Howard, Marquis of Calatrava / Padre Guardiano; Washington, D.C.

Photo credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera