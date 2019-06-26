The Metropolitan Opera Guild Names Greg Joye Director of Development

The Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Opera Guild today announced the appointment of Greg Joye as Director of Development, effective July 1. In his new role, Joye will oversee the Guild's special events, including the Annual Luncheon and Opera News Awards, as well as supervise The Guild's development activities. He will be responsible for generating approximately $2 million in revenue annually.

"Greg's impressive business development and strategy acumen in the non-profit realm and his undeniable passion for the arts make him ideally suited for this position at The Guild," said Thomas M. Martin, Managing Director, Metropolitan Opera Guild. "We look forward to working with him to grow the capacity of our programs to serve new audiences."

Joye brings extensive senior level management and fundraising experience to The Guild. Most recently, he served as Director of Development to The Royal Oak Foundation, where he worked closely with the Board, Development Committee and CEO to maximize individual and institutional giving. Additionally, he managed high-level membership, special events and trips.

"We are pleased to welcome Greg to our team," said Richard J. Miller, Jr., President of the Board of the Metropolitan Opera Guild. "I am confident that he will be a strong advocate for The Guild, creating new opportunities to expand and enrich our connection to the opera community."

Prior to the Royal Oak Foundation, Joye worked as the Worldwide Director of Development at American Friends of the Musée d'Orsay, where he implemented the organization's first-ever year-end-appeal to raise funds for specific campaigns and museum projects. Before that, he led the French Heritage Society as its Executive Director. Joye holds a master's degree in music management and administration from Université Paris-Sorbonne and a master's degree in history from the University of Versailles. He speaks five languages.

"I am delighted and honored to join The Guild and its community of fellow opera lovers," said Joye. "I look forward to working with the members of the Board as we continue to build support for the Guild's valued education and community programs, its treasured publication OPERA NEWS and highly-anticipated annual events."

The Metropolitan Opera Guild is the premier arts education organization dedicated to enriching people's lives through the magic and artistry of opera. The Guild fosters personal expression, confidence, literacy and collaboration in children with customized education programs integrated into the curriculum of their schools, and builds a deeper appreciation of opera in adults through workshops and community programs, and by publishing Opera News, the world's leading opera magazine. Through its unique relationship with the Metropolitan Opera, the Guild offers all audiences unique access to the artists, performances and majesty of one of the world's most renowned performing arts companies. For more information about The Metropolitan Opera Guild and its programs, visit metguild.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories