The Metropolitan Opera Cancels Performances Through March

In light of the circumstances involving the COVID-19 virus and in consultation with the office of the Mayor, the Metropolitan Opera has canceled all performances and rehearsals through March 31, effective immediately.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb said, "With health authorities urging social distancing with greater emphasis, it is simply untenable for us to continue to perform, as it puts our artists, staff, and audiences at risk. I would like to express my deep personal regret that the situation has led us to this point."

information about refunds or exchanges, please go to metopera.org/updates or call Met Customer Care at 212.363.6000.

This Saturday's Live in HD movie-theater presentation of Der Fliegende Holländer has also been canceled. For more information, please contact your local cinema.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You