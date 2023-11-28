The Met to Kick Off The Holiday Season With Julie Taymor's Family-Friendly Production Of THE MAGIC FLUTE

The Metropolitan Opera's annual holiday presentation of Mozart's The Magic Flute returns for 13 performances, December 8–30. A holiday treat for audiences of all ages, this English-language adaptation runs under two hours. Tony Award–winning director Julie Taymor brings Mozart's music to life with an imaginative production that fills the Met stage with fantastical creatures.

Patrick Furrer and Gareth Morrell share conducting duties, leading two stellar alternating casts. On December 8, soprano Janai Brugger and tenor Piotr Buszewski headline the cast as Pamina and Tamino. Soprano Kathryn Lewek returns to sing the iconic Queen of the Night—having appeared in the role a record 53 times on the Met stage. Rounding out the cast are tenors Rolando Villazón and Brenton Ryan reprising the roles of Papageno and Monostatos, bass Brindley Sherratt making his Met role debut as Sarastro, and bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi returning as the Speaker.

Soprano Liv Redpath makes her Met role debut as Pamina on December 15, following her company debut as Oscar in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera in October. Joining her are tenor Joshua Blue and bass James Creswell, both making their company role debuts as Tamino and Sarastro; baritone Alexander Birch Elliott as Papageno; bass William Guanbo Su, who returns as the Speaker; and tenor Thomas Capobianco, who reprises the role of Monostatos. For the matinee performance on December 30, soprano Jeni Houser sings the Queen of the Night.

On Sunday, December 10, at 12PM, children and families are invited to experience the Met's Holiday Open House, with festive behind-the-scenes demonstrations by members of the Met's backstage and artistic staff. The event is free to all ticketholders for the day's performance.

Fridays Under 40

The Met's Fridays Under 40 series continues on December 15 with a party ahead of the evening performance of The Magic Flute. Available exclusively for operagoers 40 and under, the event features complimentary wine, themed activities, and more. All Friday performances at the Met are available to Fridays Under 40 audiences at special discounted rates. For further details, please click here.

The Magic Flute Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The December 8, 16, and 21 performances of The Magic Flute will be broadcast live on the SiriusXM app. The December 16 performance will also be broadcast on The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Audio from the December 8 and 21 performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

For More Information

Photo credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera