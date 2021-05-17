The Met Presents A Live Three- Day Conversation Series About Museums
International thought leaders including artists, writers, performers, and activists will come together virtually for discussions about museum engagement.
Tomorrow, May 18, The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host a virtual, three-day, live convening during which scholars, artists, writers, performers, and activists including Sarah Lewis, (Associate Professor of History of Art and Architecture and African and African American Studies at Harvard University); artist Elizabeth Colomba; Samir Meghelli (Senior Curator at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum); Anupam Sah (Head of Art Conservation, Research, Training at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya); and artist Alexis Peskin will discuss recent shifts in how museums engage and interact with their publics in response to the ongoing pandemic and international calls for social and racial justice.
People: A Global Dialogue on Museums and Their Publics will take place live on zoom on May 18, 19, 20, with discussions organized into five sessions focusing on themes such as "Race and Identity" and "Community Partnerships." Open questions will frame each of the daily sessions, encouraging meaningful and candid dialogue.
Registration is now open and advance registration is required. The conversations will also be recorded and available to view after they take place.
Schedule
Please note: For the full descriptions and question prompts for each session, and to register, please click on the individual links below.
Day 1: Tuesday, May 18, 1-5 p.m.
Session 1: Redefining Narratives 1-3 p.m.
Welcoming Remarks:
Daniel H. Weiss, President and Chief Executive Office, The Met
Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director, The Met
Heidi Holder, Frederick P. and Sandra P. Rose Chair of Education, The Met
Speakers:
Elizabeth Colomba, artist
Corinna Gardner, Senior Curator of Design and Digital and Head of Rapid Response Collecting, Victoria and Albert Museum
Allison Glenn, Associate Curator, Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Mariana Valencia, choreographer
Moderated by Hrag Vartanian, Editor in Chief and Cofounder, Hyperallergic
Session 2: Interpretation 3:15-5 p.m.
Introduction:
Heidi Holder, Frederick P. and Sandra P. Rose Chair of Education, The Met
Speakers:
John Kuo Wei Tchen, Clement A. Price Chair of Public History and Humanities, Rutgers University
Haidy Geismar, Professor of Anthropology, University College London
Kamini Sawhney, Director, Museum of Art and Photography
Moderated by Vishkaha Desai, Senior Advisor for Global Affairs, Department Chair of the Committee on Global Thought, and Senior Research Scholar in Global Studies, Columbia University
Day 2: Wednesday, May 19, 1-5 p.m.
Session 3: Past and Present, 1-3 pm
Introduction:
Andrea Bayer, Deputy Director for Collections and Administration, The Met
Speakers:
Aaron Glass, Associate Professor, Bard Graduate Center
George Nuku, artist
Anupam Sah, Head of Art Conservation, Research, Training, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS)
Moderated by Jonathan Michael Square, fashion historian
Session 4: Race and Identity, 3:15-5 pm
Introduction:
Andrea Bayer, Deputy Director for Collections and Administration, The Met
Speakers:
Mame-Fatou Niang, Associate Professor of French and Francophone Studies, Carnegie Mellon University
Eunsong Kim, Assistant Professor of English, Northeastern University
Alexis Peskine, artist
Moderated by Jonathan Michael Square, fashion historian
Day 3: Thursday, May 20, 1-4 p.m.
Session 5: Community Partnership, 1-3 p.m.
Speakers:
Joshua Bell, Curator of Globalization, Director of Recovering Voices Program, and Acting Director of the National Anthropological Archives, National Museum of Natural History
Samir Meghelli, Senior Curator, Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum
Salma Jreige and Sarah Fortmann-Hijazi, Project Coordinators, Multaka: Museum as Meeting Point
Louise Hunter, Lead, Indigenous Services, Public Libraries and Engagement, State Library of Queensland
Moderated by Kemi Ilesanmi, Executive Director, The Laundromat Project
Keynote, 3:15 p.m.
Introduction:
Denise Murrell, Associate Curator, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century Art, The Met
Keynote Speaker:
Sarah Lewis, Associate Professor, History of Art and Architecture and African and African American Studies, Harvard University
Closing Remarks:
Heidi Holder, Frederick P. and Sandra P. Rose Chair of Education, The Met
For more information or to register, please contact meryl.cates@metmuseum.org.