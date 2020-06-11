The Met Opera Will Re-Broadcast its At-Home Gala This Weekend

The Metropolitan Opera is set to re-broadcast its At-Home Gala this weekend! The gala will air on The Met's website on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

The Met livestreamed an At-Home Gala on Saturday, April 25, at 1pm EDT, featuring performances by many of the company's most prominent artists, live from their own quarantines around the world.

Hosted by General Manager Peter Gelb in New York City and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Montreal, the program was streamed for free on the Met's website.

This At-Home Gala is the company's most ambitious effort yet to bring the joy and artistry of opera to audiences everywhere during the Met's closure. An unprecedented undertaking, the event features more than 40 leading artists performing in a live stream from their homes all around the world, as well as pre-recorded performances by the Met Orchestra and Chorus, which have been created from individual takes recorded at the homes of each of the musicians.

The At-Home Gala is part of the Met's urgent "The Voice Must Be Heard" fundraising campaign to support the company and protect its future.

