The Met Announces Week 22 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams

Week 22 will feature LUISA MILLER, TURANDOT and more.

The Met has announced the Week 22 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours, with the exception of La Bohème which will end at noon the following day. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, August 10 - Puccini's Manon Lescaut

Starring Karita Mattila, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by James Levine.

From February 16, 2008.

Tuesday, August 11 - Bizet's Carmen

Starring Aleksandra Kurzak, Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, and Alexander Vinogradov, conducted by Louis Langrée. From February 2, 2019.

Wednesday, August 12 - Verdi's Rigoletto (Classic Telecast)

Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. From December 15, 1981.

Thursday, August 13 - Puccini's Turandot

Starring Nina Stemme, Anita Hartig, Marco Berti, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk, conducted by Paolo Carignani. From January 30, 2016.

Friday, August 14 - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde

Starring Deborah Voigt, Michelle DeYoung, Robert Dean Smith, and Matti Salminen, conducted by James Levine. From March 22, 2008.

Saturday, August 15 - Puccini's La Bohème (ends at noon Sunday)

Starring Kristine Opolais, Susanna Phillips, Vittorio Grigolo, Massimo Cavalletti, Patrick Carfizzi, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Stefano Ranzani. FromApril 5, 2014.

Sunday, August 16 - Verdi's Luisa Miller (Classic Telecast)

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, Bonaldo Giaiotti, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. From January 20, 1979.

