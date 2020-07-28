The Met Announces Week 21 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams Featuring PARSIFAL, AGRIPPINA and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 21 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, August 3 - Mozart's The Magic Flute

Starring Ying Huang, Erika Miklósa, Matthew Polenzani, Nathan Gunn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From December 30, 2006.

Tuesday, August 4 - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann

Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. From January 31, 2015.

Wednesday, August 5 - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra (Classic Telecast)

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1995.

Thursday, August 6 - Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Starring Kristine Opolais, Maria Zifchak, Roberto Alagna, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. From April 2, 2016.

Friday, August 7 - Wagner's Parsifal (Classic Telecast)

Starring Waltraud Meier, Siegfried Jerusalem, Bernd Weikl, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. From March 28, 1992.

Saturday, August 8 - Handel's Agrippina

Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. From February 29, 2020.

Sunday, August 9 - Mozart's Don Giovanni

Starring Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, Paul Appleby, Simon Keenlyside, and Adam Plachetka, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 22, 2016.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You