The Met Announces Week 21 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams Featuring PARSIFAL, AGRIPPINA and More
The Met has announced the Week 21 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.
All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.
Monday, August 3 - Mozart's The Magic Flute
Starring Ying Huang, Erika Miklósa, Matthew Polenzani, Nathan Gunn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From December 30, 2006.
Tuesday, August 4 - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann
Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. From January 31, 2015.
Wednesday, August 5 - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra (Classic Telecast)
Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1995.
Thursday, August 6 - Puccini's Madama Butterfly
Starring Kristine Opolais, Maria Zifchak, Roberto Alagna, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. From April 2, 2016.
Friday, August 7 - Wagner's Parsifal (Classic Telecast)
Starring Waltraud Meier, Siegfried Jerusalem, Bernd Weikl, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. From March 28, 1992.
Saturday, August 8 - Handel's Agrippina
Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. From February 29, 2020.
Sunday, August 9 - Mozart's Don Giovanni
Starring Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, Paul Appleby, Simon Keenlyside, and Adam Plachetka, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 22, 2016.