The Centro Superior Katarina Gurska to Present Musical Theatre Workshop: Zarzuela and Musical Comedy

The Centro Superior Katarina Gurska will present the Musical Theatre Workshop: Zarzuela and Musical Comedy, which will take place in two sessions: from November 1 to 3, and from December 6 to 8, 2024. This prestigious workshop, aimed at professional singers, actor-singers, singing students, and opera singers in training, will offer comprehensive instruction with renowned active educators in the field of musical theatre.
The workshop will be directed by Curro Carreres, a prominent stage director. In addition, the teaching team will include renowned professionals, such as:
This group of professionals will bring extensive experience and knowledge in the performance and staging of zarzuela and musical theatre, working directly with students in a high-level educational and artistic environment.
The workshop is designed for a wide range of performing arts professionals, including:
Zarzuela, as a lyrical and theatrical genre that combines music, singing, and spoken dialogue, is one of Spain's most representative cultural expressions. Over the centuries, it has allowed for the telling of stories about everyday life, blending popular and scholarly elements, drama, and comedy. In recent years, there has been a growing movement for zarzuela to be recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. This recognition would not only bolster its dissemination and preservation but also highlight this artistic treasure on a global scale, facilitating its projection on contemporary stages.
The CSKG workshop contributes to this mission, enabling participants to delve deeper into this genre while simultaneously helping to preserve a unique musical heritage that remains vibrant on Spanish stages.
Workshop Objectives:
Course Methodology and Features:
For more information on course content, requirements, and registration:
https://katarinagurska.com/novedad-educativa/taller-de-teatro-musical-zarzuela-y-comedia-musical
