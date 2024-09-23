The Centro Superior Katarina Gurska to Present Musical Theatre Workshop: Zarzuela and Musical Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Centro Superior Katarina Gurska will present the Musical Theatre Workshop: Zarzuela and Musical Comedy, which will take place in two sessions: from November 1 to 3, and from December 6 to 8, 2024. This prestigious workshop, aimed at professional singers, actor-singers, singing students, and opera singers in training, will offer comprehensive instruction with renowned active educators in the field of musical theatre.

The workshop will be directed by Curro Carreres, a prominent stage director. In addition, the teaching team will include renowned professionals, such as:

Carmen Solís, internationally acclaimed soprano.

María José Santos, vocal coach.

Gael Leveder, choreographic instructor.

Óscar Lobete and Manuel Valencia, pianists.

This group of professionals will bring extensive experience and knowledge in the performance and staging of zarzuela and musical theatre, working directly with students in a high-level educational and artistic environment.

The workshop is designed for a wide range of performing arts professionals, including:

Professional and aspiring opera singers.

Actor-singers and singing students.

Singing and acting professionals seeking specific tools to approach zarzuela and musical theatre, both vocally and dramatically. This program provides an exceptional opportunity for performers interested in developing new skills that enhance their employability within the growing industry of zarzuela and Spanish-language musical theatre.

Zarzuela, as a lyrical and theatrical genre that combines music, singing, and spoken dialogue, is one of Spain's most representative cultural expressions. Over the centuries, it has allowed for the telling of stories about everyday life, blending popular and scholarly elements, drama, and comedy. In recent years, there has been a growing movement for zarzuela to be recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. This recognition would not only bolster its dissemination and preservation but also highlight this artistic treasure on a global scale, facilitating its projection on contemporary stages.

The CSKG workshop contributes to this mission, enabling participants to delve deeper into this genre while simultaneously helping to preserve a unique musical heritage that remains vibrant on Spanish stages.

Workshop Objectives:

Convey an integral interpretation that combines voice and body, unifying both acting and musical expression, through a practical approach based on professional experience. Equip participants with tools for character building and developing a unique artistic personality. Prepare students for professional practice, auditions, and castings, through work with scenes and musical numbers in teams. Provide professional advice and guidance to students, including repertoire selection according to artistic profile for casting. Audition and casting preparation.

Course Methodology and Features:

All students will have the opportunity to attend a masterclass with Carmen Solís.

Each training session consists of both individual and group classes. The planned individual classes include 6 sessions of 50 minutes, tailored to the needs of each participant.

The classes will be conducted under good practice protocols and norms of equality and respect, ensuring a safe environment for the personal and artistic development of each student.

For more information on course content, requirements, and registration:

https://katarinagurska.com/novedad-educativa/taller-de-teatro-musical-zarzuela-y-comedia-musical

