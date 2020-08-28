The Bayerische Staatsoper Opens 2020â€“2021 Season With World Premiere of 7 DEATHS OF MARIAS CALLAS

On 5 September, the performance will be broadcast live and free of charge.

The Bayerische Staatsoper will open the 2020-2021 season with an evening between opera and performance: With 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, performance artist Marina AbramoviÄ‡'s opera project, which was planned for April 2020, will be made up for on 1 September. On 5 September, the performance will be broadcast live and free of charge on STAATSOPER.TV in cooperation with BR-Klassik and ARTE Concert.

Following a lifelong study of Maria Callas, Marina AbramoviÄ‡, one of the most influential visual artists of our time, has developed this world premiere together with the composer Marko NikodijeviÄ‡. Utilising famous Callas scenes from Carmen, Tosca, Otello, Lucia di Lammermoor, Norma, Madame Butterfly and La traviata, AbramoviÄ‡ illuminates both the tragic fates of Callas' stage figures and the life story of the American-born Greek singer, on stage, in the limelight and as a private person. AbramoviÄ‡ directs, designs the stage set, and will also be seen on stage in the second part of the evening.

The opera scenes, sung, among others, by Selene Zanetti, Adela Zaharia and Hera Hyesang Park, are combined with new compositions by Marko NikodijeviÄ‡, born in 1980, winner of the Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung (2012) advancement award. Israeli-American conductor Yoel Gamzou makes his house debut at the Bayerisches Staatsorchester podium. Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe collaborates in the films created especially for the world premiere. Costumes are by Riccardo Tisci, since 2018 chief creative officer at fashion label Burberry.

