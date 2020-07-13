The American Opera Project Receives $35,000 Grant From Howard Gilman Foundation

The Howard Gilman Foundation announced a $35,000 award to The American Opera Project. This generous funding will support The American Opera Project's general operations during the 2020/2021 season, providing support for the organization's administrative needs and artistic vision.

Howard Gilman believed in the power of the arts to transform lives. The Howard Gilman Foundation honors his legacy by supporting the most robust, innovative, and promising performing arts organizations in New York City.

More information about the Howard Gilman Foundation can be found at howardgilmanfoundation.org/the-foundation/

