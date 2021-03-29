The American Opera Project Presents The Third Episode Of MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE

On Sunday, April 25th at 4pm EDT, The American Opera Project will offer the third episode of Music as the Message, entitled OUR STORIES ~ OUR VOICES, an afternoon of inspirational songs and poems that encourage everyone to breathe life into our entire creative selves.

Host Adrienne Danrich and guest artists, whose talents defy convention, Chantal Braziel, James Harkness, Dr. Tiffany Jackson, and Joelle Lamarre, will inspire the viewers to think beyond the titles and labels that are imposed on them, and upon the audience. The Zoom-based live concert will also feature the world premiere of a newly-commissioned song by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec, with poetry by Adrienne Danrich.

For this Music as the Message episode, AOP is giving 50% of all donations raised on April 25th to Gift-Passion-Purpose Project, Inc, a liaison and resource providing music scholarships, grants, and mentorships to aspiring musicians from underrepresented communities.

Free to the public, goodwill offerings accepted. Held via Zoom and presented through AOPTV.

Created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich, Music as the Message (MaM) is an interactive, virtual series. Streamed live, MaM celebrates the power of music to unify and to inspire healing, joy, laughter, love and most importantly, community. Adrienne, along with guest artists, the MaM choir and commissioned composers, leads a program of uplifting songs and spoken word. The MaM artists sing live from their own homes and encourage attendees to join in and lift their voices, as well -on mute, of course. Following this musical catharsis, the audience is welcome to speak with the artists, and reflect or listen in support of their fellow participants. The Music as the Message series is presented by The American Opera Project in association with Opera on Tap.