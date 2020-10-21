The first glimpse videos will be released every Friday beginning October 23 and for the following six weeks.

The American Opera Project announces First Glimpse, a video album of 20 songs created during the first year of AOP's 2019-21 cycle of Composers & the Voice, the groundbreaking fellowship program that has been the starting point for many of today's most recognized contemporary operas and artists.

Originally intended as a live concert in May 2020, the First Glimpse videos will be released every Friday beginning October 23 and for the following six weeks. These videos will remain free and available to the public for one week following their release, after which they will be available to rent or purchase, individually or as a full set through AOP's Website at www.aopopera.org/first-glimpse-2020 and Vimeo page:

A watch party of all of the videos with the creators and artists in attendance will be held on Friday, December 4th at 7:30pm via AOP's Vimeo page https://vimeo.com/aopopera.

The composers Alaina Ferris, Matt Frey, Michael Lanci, Mary Prescott, Jessica Rudman and Tony Solitro, and librettists Amanda Hollander and Jonathan Douglass Turner, were chosen by AOP to spend a year creating new works in its bi-annual fellowship program Composers & the Voice (C&V).

First Glimpse will be performed by the Composers & the Voice Resident Ensemble of Singers: soprano Justine Aronson, soprano Jasmine Muhammad, mezzo-soprano Augusta Caso, tenor Timothy Stoddard, baritone Mario Diaz-Moresco, and bass-baritone Brandon Coleman. Each of the songs were composed specifically for the singers' voices, after months of study and experimentation during the C&V program. Supporting on piano will be C&V Music Directors Mila Henry and Kelly Horsted, as well as guest artists Lisa Edwards and Spencer Myer.

For more information, including full details on release schedule and how to watch First Glimpse, visit www.aopopera.org.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You