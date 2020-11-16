The virtual benefit will be held on Sunday, December 6th at 7pm EST.

The American Opera Project announces fermata, a virtual benefit to be held on Sunday, December 6th at 7pm EST. Soprano Angel Blue and producer Charles Jarden will be honored for their contributions to the world of opera and their communities.

Attendance at the benefit is free ($40 suggested donation) for the 7pm event, hosted by Jorell Williams, and limited spots are available for a 6pm VIP pre-show experience.

fermata will be a celebration of music and two honorees: Metropolitan Opera soprano and founder of the non-profit organization Sylvia's Kids Foundation, Angel Blue, the recipient of our first ever Van Blazer award and the enduring legacy of AOP's own Charles Jarden. Created in 2020 to honor a vanguard trailblazer changing the way opera is made and experienced, the Van Blazer award celebrates an iconoclastic artist who has fostered resiliency and inclusivity within their communities by the very way they have shaped their life and career.

The evening will also include special appearances by legendary soprano Lauren Flanigan and superstar countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, as well as introductions to the many operas currently being created at AOP.

A contribution of $500 or higher grants access to a special VIP pre-show experience at 6pm, featuring a choreography session with acclaimed ballet dancer and Associate Artistic Director of the New York City Ballet Wendy Whelan, an interactive culinary class with chef Tyler Kord of No. 7 restaurants, a communal musical moment with soprano Adrienne Danrich, a song lyric writing workshop with librettist Mark Campbell, a world premiere by composer/performer Gilda Lyons, and more special guests, auction items, toasts and surprises.

Join us for this exclusive portion of the evening, where we will announce AOP's inaugural Artistic Advisory Council, led by Council Director and composer Laura Kaminsky, and raise glasses to our beautiful and resilient community.

For more information, or to reserve your ticket, visit www.aopopera.org/fermata2020.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You