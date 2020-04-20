Tenor Simon O'Neill to Join New Zealand Symphony Orchestra For Live Stream Performance

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Scoop has reported that Simon O'Neill will perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra for its next at-home livestream performance at 7.30pm on 22 April.

O'Neill will sing an excerpt from George Frideric Handel's opera Atalanta.

O'Neill will be joined by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, First Violin Ursula Evans, Section Principal Viola Julia Joyce, Section Principal Cello Andrew Joyce and Associate Principal Double Bass Damien Eckersley.

Play Our Part 5 will also feature Samuel Scheidt's Canzon Cornetto performed by NZSO Sub-Principal Trumpeter Mark Carter and the first movement of Haydn's String Trio. It will be performed by Leppänen, Associate Principal Cellist Ken Ichinose and Violist Nicholas Hancox.

Play Our Part is a free weekly online series of performances by NZSO musicians and guests. The livestream can be viewed at live.nzso.co.nz.

