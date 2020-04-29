Teatro alla Scala Plans to Reopen in September With Verdi's REQUIEM

ClassicFM has reported that the iconic Italian opera house Teatro alla Scala plans to reopen in September.

The house will present a production of Verdi's Requiem. Italian maestro Riccardo Chailly will lead the work for soloists, choir and orchestra in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

La Scala manager Dominique Meyer said in a statement that Requiem will be performed at later dates in Bergamo and Brescia.

This news comes after La Scala closed in February, due to the health crisis. Many performances were forced to cancel, including Rossini's Il turco in Italia, Strauss' Salome and Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande.

Summer productions including Verdi's La traviata and Un ballo in maschera are expected to also be cancelled.

Read more on ClassicFM.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You