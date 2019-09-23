TOSCA Opens Opera in the Heights 24th Season

Tosca, one of the most popular operas in the repertoire, opens the Opera in the Heights (Oh!) season on Saturday, October 5th with additional performances on October 6th and October 11th, 12th and 13th. Depicting a passionate and tragic love triangle set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic wars, Tosca has some of the most celebrated arias in all of opera. This production offers audiences the opportunity to hear this tragic tour de force in a small, intimate space.

Opera in the Heights will welcome internationally recognized conductor Sameer Patel to music direct and lead performances ofTosca in October. Mr. Patel has served as Associate Conductor of the San Diego Symphony and has led performances with many of the world's finest orchestras.

Coming off having just conducted Tosca at North Carolina Opera, Mr. Patel brings his renowned talents to Opera in the Heights at the direct invitation of Eiki Isomura, artistic director of Oh!. "Sameer Patel was one of my very first mentors in the conducting field," says Isomura, who will be in Philadelphia for a residency at Temple University that falls during the Tosca production period. "Sameer is one of the genuine rising stars of the profession, and I could not be prouder to have him as a guest conductor. He will raise the level, and I know I have a tough act to follow when I return to lead the rest of the season."

For tickets, priced from $40.50 to $84.50, visit www.operaintheheights.org/butterfly.





