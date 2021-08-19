THE MET: LIVE IN HD Season Kicks Off October 9 At The Majestic

The Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD presentations return to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater for the 2021-2022 season. The live presentations kick off Saturday, October 9 at 1 pm and include 10 operas from the Met's 2021-2022 season.

The 2021-22 Live in HD season opens on October 9, 2021, with a revival of Mussorgsky's monumental Boris Godunov, starring René Pape reprising his acclaimed portrayal of Boris, under the baton of Sebastian Weigle. The season continues with Fire Shut Up in My Bones, October 23, 2021, marking the first time an opera by an African American composer will appear on the Met stage.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's acclaimed adaptation of the celebrated memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. Kay Hoke, nationally recognized opera lecturer, will offer a free pre-show talk starting at 12 p.m.

Another new work, Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice, is on screen December 4, 2021, conducted by Nézet-Séguin and starring Erin Morley in the title role. On January 8, 2022 is the Met's holiday presentation of Cinderella, a shortened, English-language version of Laurent Pelly's charming 2018 production of Massenet's Cendrillon, Isabel Leonard sings the title role, joined by Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming, Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother, and Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri as Cinderella's feuding guardians.

A new production of Verdi's Rigoletto, starring Rosa Feola, Piotr Beczała, and Quinn Kelsey, is on screen January 29, 2022. The timeless opera is set in the 1920s, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. On March 12, 2022, Lise Davidsen brings her much-heralded interpretation of the title role of Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos to the Met for the first time. Isabel Leonard is the Composer, Brenda Rae is Zerbinetta, and Brandon Jovanovich is Bacchus.

On March 26, 2022 the Met presents the original five-act French version of Don Carlos, Verdi's epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Elisabeth de Valois, and mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as Eboli.

Franco Zeffirelli's beloved production of Puccini's Turandot returns on May 7, 2022, with Anna Netrebko as the legendary icy princess. On May 21, 2022, soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory's most storied roles, the haunted heroine of Lucia di Lammermoor, in a new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone. The season concludes June 4, 2022 with Australian composer Brett Dean's Hamlet, which had its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017.

Tickets for The Met: Live in HD, go on sale September 6 to Majestic Members by visiting the Box Office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, or calling (717) 337-8200. The general public may purchase tickets starting September 8 in person, by phone or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for each show is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.