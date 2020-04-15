Stream Bayerische Staatsoper's Production of Die Frau ohne Schatten Now!

Bayerische Staatsoper's production of Die Frau ohne Schatten is now available to stream!

The production was recorded in November 2013.

Duration: approx. 3 hours 24 minutes

For production reasons, there are only French subtitles for this stream.

The full production is available from April 11, 2020, 12 noon to April 25, 2020, 11:59 a.m.

Check it out here!

Die Frau ohne Schatten (The Woman without a Shadow), Op. 65, is an opera in three acts by Richard Strauss with a libretto by his long-time collaborator, the poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal. It was written between 1911 and either 1915 or 1917.

The opera's story is set in the mythical empire of the Southeastern Islands and involves five principal characters: the Emperor (tenor), the Empress (soprano), her Nurse (mezzo-soprano), Barak, a lowly dyer (bass-baritone), and the Dyer's Wife (dramatic soprano). A sixth character, Keikobad, King of the Spirit Realm and father to the Empress, sets the plot in motion, but never appears on stage. The Empress is half human: she was captured by the Emperor in the form of a gazelle. She assumed human shape and he married her, but she has no shadow. This symbolizes her inability to bear children. Keikobad has decreed that unless the Empress gains a shadow before the end of the twelfth moon, she will be reclaimed by her father and the Emperor will turn to stone.





