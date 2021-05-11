Stephen Baker Named Director of Marketing for Sarasota Opera

Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell has announced the appointment of Stephen Baker as Director of Marketing. Baker was most recently the Director of Marketing and Audience Development for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, a preeminent performance venue presenting Broadway musicals and top national and international performers. Baker has an extensive background promoting classical music and the performing arts, creating and implementing dynamic branding, marketing, and audience development campaigns.

The California native studied piano performance at the Mannes College of Music in Manhattan, was a featured guest soloist with several symphony orchestras, and performed as a piano soloist with Academy Award-winning composers Elmer Bernstein and John Williams.

Baker served as Associate Marketing Director of Carnegie Hall in New York, where he implemented a season-long campaign in celebration of Isaac Stern's 80th birthday, with special concert performances, artistic collaborations and gala events. He went on to work with the Minnesota Orchestra as Vice President of Marketing and Audience Services, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as Associate Executive Director, and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. While in the San Diego area, Baker was Chair and Founding Commissioner of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission.

Sarasota Opera's Executive Director Richard Russell commented "We are lucky to have someone with Mr. Baker's experience and expertise to join us at Sarasota Opera. His extensive knowledge of music and of our community will be of enormous benefit to the company." Stephen added, "I am thrilled and honored to be working for the internationally acclaimed Sarasota Opera, and I look forward to collaborating with the superb team here to attain the organization's exciting vision and build on its storied history."