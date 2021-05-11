Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephen Baker Named Director of Marketing for Sarasota Opera

The classical pianist brings a diverse array of experience to the position.

May. 11, 2021  
Stephen Baker Named Director of Marketing for Sarasota Opera

Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell has announced the appointment of Stephen Baker as Director of Marketing. Baker was most recently the Director of Marketing and Audience Development for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, a preeminent performance venue presenting Broadway musicals and top national and international performers. Baker has an extensive background promoting classical music and the performing arts, creating and implementing dynamic branding, marketing, and audience development campaigns.

The California native studied piano performance at the Mannes College of Music in Manhattan, was a featured guest soloist with several symphony orchestras, and performed as a piano soloist with Academy Award-winning composers Elmer Bernstein and John Williams.

Baker served as Associate Marketing Director of Carnegie Hall in New York, where he implemented a season-long campaign in celebration of Isaac Stern's 80th birthday, with special concert performances, artistic collaborations and gala events. He went on to work with the Minnesota Orchestra as Vice President of Marketing and Audience Services, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as Associate Executive Director, and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. While in the San Diego area, Baker was Chair and Founding Commissioner of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission.

Sarasota Opera's Executive Director Richard Russell commented "We are lucky to have someone with Mr. Baker's experience and expertise to join us at Sarasota Opera. His extensive knowledge of music and of our community will be of enormous benefit to the company." Stephen added, "I am thrilled and honored to be working for the internationally acclaimed Sarasota Opera, and I look forward to collaborating with the superb team here to attain the organization's exciting vision and build on its storied history."


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Winners Announced For the 2021 International Opera Awards Photo

Winners Announced For the 2021 International Opera Awards

Pittsburgh Festival Opera Announces Programming From May to December 2021 Photo

Pittsburgh Festival Opera Announces Programming From May to December 2021

VIDEO: Get An Extended Look At WAGNERIANS IN CONCERT Photo

VIDEO: Get An Extended Look At WAGNERIANS IN CONCERT

VIDEO: The Royal Opera House Prepares To Reopen Photo

VIDEO: The Royal Opera House Prepares To Reopen


More Hot Stories For You

  • LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K Will Be Performed at The Baxter This June
  • A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE Will Be Performed at The Drama Factory on 30 May
  • South African Stars of Comedy and Magic Unite For Virtual College of Magic Fundraiser Show
  • IT'S A DOG'S LIFE From Milnerton Players Opens This Month