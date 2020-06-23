Staatsoper Hamburg Suspends Most of Fall 2020 Season

Staatsoper Hamburg has suspended most of its performances between September and December, according to OperaWire.

The company's opening concert, Molto Agitato, will take place on September 5, featuring music by Weill, Ligeti, and Brahms.

The first opera production of the season will be "Die Zauberflöte," set to open on Dec 12, 2020.

The company was originally set to stage productions of "Boris Godunov," "Tristan und Isolde," "Rigoletto," Così fan tutte," "Don Giovanni," "Ariadne auf Naxos," "Orphée et Eurydice," and "Norma," among others. All of these have been cancelled.

