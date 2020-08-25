Spooky Goose Opera To Present THE MAGIC FLUTE Live on Zoom
Catch it August 28th, 29th, September 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th.
Spooky Goose Opera will present The Magic Flute LIVE from Zoom (streamed to the company Youtube Channel)!
The classic Opera tale that resides within a magical realm has been adapted to be presented LIVE over Zoom! Follow Tamino and Papageno as they attempt to rescue Pamina, the daughter of the Queen of the Night!
Catch it while it's live! August 28th, 29th, September 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th!
If you'd like to learn more please visit www.spookygooseopera.org
The cast and their respective dates are as follows!
Michael Celentano as Tamino, performing every night
Alex Adams-Leytes as Papageno, performing every night
Ariel Andrew as Pamina on the 28th, 29th, and 11th
Ryan Colbert as Pamina on the 4th, 5th, and 12th
Katie Beckvold as The Queen of the Night performing on the 28th, 5th, and 11th
Angela Scorese as The Queen of the Night performing on the 29th, 4th, and 12th
Shelley Burton as Papagena performing on the 28th, 5th and 11th
Alessandra Gluf as Papagena performing on the 29th and the 12th
Ramon Gabriel S. Tenefrancia as Monostatos performing every night
Bridget as Papagena performing on the 4th
Paul Greene-Dennis as Sarastro on the 28th, 5th, and 12th
Henry Hammond as Sarastro performing on 28th, 4th, and 11th
Powell Brumm as the speaker performing every night
Rebecca Benitez as First Lady performing 28th, 29th, 11th&12th
Ariel Andrew as First Lady performing on the 4th and 5th
Julie as the Second Lady, performing every night
Kirstin Roble as Third Lady performing every night
Armored Man Pre-Recorded by Steven Murray
2nd Spirit Pre-Recorded by Tricia Kopko