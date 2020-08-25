Spooky Goose Opera To Present THE MAGIC FLUTE Live on Zoom

Catch it August 28th, 29th, September 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th.

Spooky Goose Opera will present The Magic Flute LIVE from Zoom (streamed to the company Youtube Channel)!

The classic Opera tale that resides within a magical realm has been adapted to be presented LIVE over Zoom! Follow Tamino and Papageno as they attempt to rescue Pamina, the daughter of the Queen of the Night!

Catch it while it's live! August 28th, 29th, September 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th!

tiny.cc/sgoyoutube

If you'd like to learn more please visit www.spookygooseopera.org

The cast and their respective dates are as follows!

Michael Celentano as Tamino, performing every night

Alex Adams-Leytes as Papageno, performing every night

Ariel Andrew as Pamina on the 28th, 29th, and 11th

Ryan Colbert as Pamina on the 4th, 5th, and 12th

Katie Beckvold as The Queen of the Night performing on the 28th, 5th, and 11th

Angela Scorese as The Queen of the Night performing on the 29th, 4th, and 12th

Shelley Burton as Papagena performing on the 28th, 5th and 11th

Alessandra Gluf as Papagena performing on the 29th and the 12th

Ramon Gabriel S. Tenefrancia as Monostatos performing every night

Bridget as Papagena performing on the 4th

Paul Greene-Dennis as Sarastro on the 28th, 5th, and 12th

Henry Hammond as Sarastro performing on 28th, 4th, and 11th

Powell Brumm as the speaker performing every night

Rebecca Benitez as First Lady performing 28th, 29th, 11th&12th

Ariel Andrew as First Lady performing on the 4th and 5th

Julie as the Second Lady, performing every night

Kirstin Roble as Third Lady performing every night

Armored Man Pre-Recorded by Steven Murray

2nd Spirit Pre-Recorded by Tricia Kopko

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You