Soprano Lisette Oropesa To Step In For Nadine Sierra As Soloist In Brahms's EIN DEUTCHES Requiem With The Met Orchestra And Chorus On Thursday, June 15

Carnegie Hall today announced that soprano Lisette Oropesa will step in for Nadine Sierra performing with The Met Orchestra on Thursday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m. Ms. Sierra has had to withdraw from this performance due to illness.

Ms. Oropesa appears as soloist in Brahms's Ein deutsches Requiem alongside baritone Quinn Kelsey and with The Met Chorus. Music Director and Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the orchestra on a program that also includes the New York premiere of Luis Ernesto Peña Laguna's choral work Oraison.



A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, soprano Lisette Oropesa was the 2019 recipient of the Metropolitan Opera's Beverly Sills Artist Award, established by Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman. She is a graduate of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and made her debut with the company in 2006 as a Woman of Crete in Idomeneo. In the years since, she has sung nearly 150 performances of 18 roles, most notably Gilda in Rigoletto, Violetta in La Traviata, the title role of Manon, Gretel in Hansel and Gretel, Sophie in Werther, Nannetta in Falstaff, Miranda in The Enchanted Island, Amore in Orfeo ed Euridice, Lisette in La Rondine, Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro, and Woglinde in the Ring cycle.



During the 2022–2023 season, she sang Elvira in I Puritani in Naples, concerts with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the title role of Alcina at Covent Garden, Amalia in I Masnadieri at the Bavarian State Opera, Ophélie in Hamlet at the Paris Opera, the title role of Lucia di Lammermoor at La Scala, and Donna Fiorilla in Il Turco in Italia in Madrid. Later this summer, she will appear as Juliette in Roméo et Juliette and in a recital at the Savonlinna Opera Festival and in the title role of Lucie de Lammermoor in concert in Aix-en-Provence.



In recent seasons, she has sung Lucia in Zurich, at the Vienna State Opera, and in concert at the Salzburg Festival; Violetta in Verona, Rome, Barcelona, and at Covent Garden and the Bavarian State Opera; Konstanze in Die Entführung aus dem Serail at the Vienna State Opera; Donna Fiorilla at the Bavarian State Opera; Giulietta in I Capuleti e i Montecchi at La Scala; the title role of Theodora in concert with Il Pomo d'Oro; Gilda at Covent Garden; and Rosina in Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Paris Opera. She has also appeared at Dutch National Opera, the Glyndebourne Festival, Pesaro's Rossini Opera Festival, San Francisco Opera, LA Opera, Opera Philadelphia, Washington National Opera, and in concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, among others.



Program Information

Thursday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE MET ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Lisette Oropesa, Soprano

Quinn Kelsey, Baritone

The Met Chorus

Donald Palumbo, Chorus Master



LUIS ERNESTO PEÑA LAGUNA Oraison (NY Premiere)

BRAHMS Ein deutsches Requiem, Op. 45

