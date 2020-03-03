Soprano Cheryl Warfield to Perform at the WHAM! (Women History Artist Month) Festival

Soprano Cheryl Warfield will present "Dynamic Divas II: Stories of African-American Sopranos Who Inspire and Enrich," on Sunday, March 29th at 4 PM at Advent Lutheran Church, 2504 Broadway at West 93rd Street on the Upper West Side. The opera concert pays homage to legendary prima donna assolutta Leontyne Price and is the second in a series of lecture recital programs focusing on the artistic and trailblazing contributions of Black opera singers. Cheryl is a New York City based opera singer, educator, and concert producer who has performed over 15 lead operatic roles in New York and throughout Europe. She will be accompanied by concert pianist Olga Gurevich.

The concert features arias by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and others combined with a dramatic narrative based on the life and career of Leontyne Price. It is part of the 5th annual WHAM! (Women History Artist Month) Festival produced by Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center presenting performing and visual arts by and about women. General admission tickets are $20 ($15/students and seniors) and are available at the door (cash) or on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wham-an-afternoon-opera-concert-with-cheryl-warfield-tickets-94183993861?aff=erelexpmlt.

Cheryl Warfield is noted for singing the roles of Tosca, Aida, Santuzza, and Turandot. Career highlights include Hal Prince's "Show Boat" on Broadway, critical acclaim as Strawberry Woman in Lyric Opera of Chicago's "Porgy & Bess" and guest soloist appearances for the NFL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies in Canton, OH and St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC. Cheryl is a teaching artist in New York City and a two-time recipient of a Manhattan Community Arts Fund (MCAF) grant for her innovative programs.

Proceeds from the concert benefit Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center's Performing Arts Conservatory. The 7-week summer Conservatory is open to youth of any skill level with a desire to experience performing arts, including dance, stage presence, voice skills, and ensemble work.

Advent Lutheran Church is located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The church building was designed by the architectural firm of William Appleton Potter (1842-1909) and is acoustically optimal for live performance. The church's website states, "We bring wonderfully diverse New Yorkers into deeper community. And we help regular people to help others and make a difference."





