Sarasota Opera's DaCapo Society For Young Professionals Returns

Members of the DaCapo Society will have access to fun and exciting social events, discounted performances, and a fantastic community of like-minded individuals.  

Sep. 26, 2022  

Sarasota Opera has announced that the DaCapo Society, a dynamic group of opera patrons between 21-40, will be returning to create a shared experience for all young professionals at Sarasota Opera's acclaimed productions. Members of the DaCapo Society will have access to fun and exciting social events, discounted performances, and a fantastic community of like-minded individuals.

The DaCapo Society Thursday Night Subscription includes three operas in the 2023 Winter Opera Festival with the ability to add additional performances for only $50. Various social events will be held leading up to these subscription dates. See details below:

-Puccini's Madama Butterfly - February 23, 2022

-Mozart's Don Giovanni - March 2, 2022

-Verdi's Ernani - March 16, 2022

* A reception will be held prior to each performance listed above.

On October 13th from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sarasota Opera will host a Kick-Off party at the Kanaya Condominium rooftop for all DaCapo Society members and future members. The first of many events, the Kick-Off Party will feature delicious bites, signature drinks, delightful performances, and will be entirely free to all who wish to join our community!

DaCapo Society Kick-Off Party

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 6-7:30 PM

Kanaya Condominium Rooftop - 505 S Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236

Admission: FREE - RSVP here.

Young Professionals aged 21-40 looking for a community of opera lovers

