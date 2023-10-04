Sarasota Opera's DaCapo For Young Professional Announces Activities For The 2023-24 Season

Sarasota Opera has announced the schedule for the DaCapo Society, a dynamic group of opera patrons between 21-40. Members of the DaCapo Society will have access to fun and exciting social events, discounted performances, and a fantastic community of like-minded individuals, while enhancing their enjoyment of Sarasota Opera performances.

On Friday, October 20th from 5:30 p.m.– 7:00 p.m., Sarasota Opera will host a DaCapo Society Kick-Off Party at the Kanaya Condominium rooftop (505 S. Orange Avenue, Sarasota) for all DaCapo Society members and future members. The first of many events, this Kick-Off Party will feature delicious bites, signature drinks, delightful performances, a raffle drawing for tickets to the Fall Season concert and will be entirely free to all who wish to join our community. The DaCapo Society activities are sponsored, in part, by 99 Bottles, and Morton's Gourmet Market and Catering. This event is free. RSVP here

The DaCapo Society Thursday Night Subscription is available for $125 and includes four operas in the 2024 Winter Opera Festival. Alternatively, members can purchase individual tickets to these operas a la carte for only $35. Tickets to the Fall Season concert, The Music of Giacomo Puccini, are available for $25. Members who attend the Thursday night subscription performances, whether purchased individually or as a subscription, are invited to attend a meetup prior to each performance at a venue close to the Sarasota Opera House.

The subscription performances for this season's DaCapo Society are:



- The Music of Giacomo Puccini – Friday, November 10, 2023

- Bizet's Carmen – Thursday, February 22, 2024

- Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor – Thursday, February 29, 2024

- Verdi's Luisa Miller – Thursday, March 14, 2024

- Haydn's Deceit Outwitted (L'infedeltà delusa) – Thursday, March 21, 2024



To purchase DaCapo Society subscriptions or individual tickets, contact the Sarasota Opera Box Office at (941) 328-1300 (Mon-Fri, 10 a.m.-5p.m.) or email boxoffice@sarasotaopera.org.

Sarasota Opera is entering its 65th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater—now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called “one of America's finest venues for opera” by Musical America. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.

Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.