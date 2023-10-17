Sarasota Opera Hosts A Volunteer Fair At Sarasota Opera House

Sarasota Opera will host a Volunteer Fair at the Sarasota Opera House on Sunday, October 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Those attending this event will be able to learn about a variety of behind-the-scenes, onstage and front-of-house volunteer opportunities, and see how they can be a part of this vital community. This event will also feature informative backstage tours of the historic Sarasota Opera House and a performance by Sarasota Opera Fall Resident Artists.

Sarasota Opera is seeking to fill these volunteer positions: Usher, Tour Docent, Supernumerary, Costume Studio Data Assistant, Jonas Kamlet Library Archive Assistant, Artistic Department Assistant, Youth Opera and Education Assistant, Opera Club Volunteer and Marketing Assistant.

Job descriptions for each of these positions will be presented at this Volunteer Fair with Sarasota Opera volunteers and staff members available to answer questions. Details about our volunteer program, job descriptions of available volunteer positions, and volunteer service applications can be found on our website's volunteer page at www.SarasotaOpera.org/volunteers.

Sarasota Opera recently completed its 65th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater—now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, called “one of America's finest venues for opera” by Musical America, underwent a $20 million renovation in 2007. The auditorium was named the William E. Schmidt Opera Theatre, in recognition of his leadership gift that year. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.



